Stock Alert: Harley-Davidson Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) shares are up more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing the momentum after touching a one-month high last week. There were no corporate announcements from the company to influence stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $40.17, up 7.05 percent from the previous close of $37.53. The shares have traded in a range of $14.65-$43.47 on average volume of 2,170,000 for the last 52-week period.

