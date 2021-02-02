Stock Alert: Harley-Davidson Slides 19% After Quarterly Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) are losing almost 19 percent or $7.52 in Tuesday's morning trade at $32.63 after the motorcycle maker's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' estimates.

Tuesday, Harley-Davidson reported fourth-quarter net loss of $96.40 million or $0.63 per share compared to net income of $13.50 million or $0.09 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted loss was $0.44 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share in the prior-year quarter. Consolidated revenue for the quarter fell 32 percent to $725 million from $1.07 billion last year. Revenue from the Motorcycles and Related products segment dropped 39 percent to $531 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter on revenues of $772.96 million.

Harley-Davidson has traded in a range of $14.31 to $43.47 in the past 52 weeks.

