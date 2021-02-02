Markets
HOG

Stock Alert: Harley-Davidson Slides 19% After Quarterly Results Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) are losing almost 19 percent or $7.52 in Tuesday's morning trade at $32.63 after the motorcycle maker's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' estimates.

Tuesday, Harley-Davidson reported fourth-quarter net loss of $96.40 million or $0.63 per share compared to net income of $13.50 million or $0.09 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted loss was $0.44 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share in the prior-year quarter. Consolidated revenue for the quarter fell 32 percent to $725 million from $1.07 billion last year. Revenue from the Motorcycles and Related products segment dropped 39 percent to $531 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter on revenues of $772.96 million.

Harley-Davidson has traded in a range of $14.31 to $43.47 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular