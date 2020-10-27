Markets
Stock Alert: Harley-Davidson Rides High On Deal With Hero MotoCorp. For Indian Market

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) are rising more than 26% Tuesday morning after the company announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp. for the Indian market.

As per the deal, Hero MotoCorp., the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles through exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers as well as Hero MotoCorp's existing dealership network in India.

Harley-Davidson stock is currently at $36.60. It has been trading in the range of $14.31- $40.86 in the past 52 weeks.

