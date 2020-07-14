Stock Alert: Hanesbrands Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) shares are rising on Tuesday morning as its e-commerce performance is gaining momentum amid COVID-19 pandemic. The maker of underwear, intimate apparel, and activewear has been making use of the pandemic period by making facemasks.

HBI shares are currently at $12.27, up 7.02 percent from its previous close of $11.46. The shares have been bullish for the last few weeks.

The company plans to report its quarterly results on July 30.

