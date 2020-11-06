Stock Alert: Halozyme Therapeutics Gains 10%

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) shares are rising on Friday morning, as the company is set to replace Mednax Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400.

Currently, shares are trading at $36.24, up 10.18 percent from the prior close of $32.92.

The stock is now at its all-time high after showing positive momentum for the last several weeks. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $12.71 to $37.85 on average volume of 1,254,576.

