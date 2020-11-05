Markets
HOFV

Stock Alert: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Soars 70% On Deal With Sports Illustrated Studios

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) surged over 70% on Thursday morning after the company announced that it signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.

HOFV is currently trading at $3.285, up $1.385 or 72.8947%, on the Nasdaq.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, a resort, entertainment and media company centered around professional football, said it signed a media partnership agreement with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios to produce an exclusive, original docuseries centered on the NFL Alumni Academy, the NFL Alumni Association's player development program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOFV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular