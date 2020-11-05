Stock Alert: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Soars 70% On Deal With Sports Illustrated Studios

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) surged over 70% on Thursday morning after the company announced that it signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.

HOFV is currently trading at $3.285, up $1.385 or 72.8947%, on the Nasdaq.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, a resort, entertainment and media company centered around professional football, said it signed a media partnership agreement with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios to produce an exclusive, original docuseries centered on the NFL Alumni Academy, the NFL Alumni Association's player development program.

