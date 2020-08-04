Markets
HAE

Stock Alert: Haemonetics Corporation Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare company, providing hematology products and solutions, Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) are down more than 8% Tuesday morning at $80.01. It has traded in the range of $63.41- $140.36 in the past one year.

The company said the pandemic has significantly impacted its first-quarter financial results.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.46 per share, down 43.2% from last year, but beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.41 per share.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 18% to $196 million. The consensus estimate was at $198.27 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular