Stock Alert: Haemonetics Corporation Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare company, providing hematology products and solutions, Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) are down more than 8% Tuesday morning at $80.01. It has traded in the range of $63.41- $140.36 in the past one year.

The company said the pandemic has significantly impacted its first-quarter financial results.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.46 per share, down 43.2% from last year, but beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.41 per share.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 18% to $196 million. The consensus estimate was at $198.27 million.

