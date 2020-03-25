Stock Alert: H.B. Fuller To Report Results Today

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is scheduled to report first-quarter results today, March 25, after market close.

The company makes adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.34 and revenue of$652.85 million.

In the last three quarters, H.B. Fuller had missed the consensus estimate.

In December last year, H.B. Fuller had completed the realignment of its business from five to three segments including Engineering Adhesives, Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The company expects to achieve $25 to $35 million by 2021 from this transition with approximately two thirds of the savings to be realized in 2020.

FUL stock started tumbling from mid-February with nearly 45% loss since then. It has traded in the range of $23.68- $52.40 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.