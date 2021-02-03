Markets

Stock Alert: GW Pharma Surges 50% As Jazz Pharma To Takeover The Co.

(RTTNews) - Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) are currently gaining nearly 50% after Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced it will buy the cannabis biotech company for $7.2 billion.

GWPH is currently trading at $215.89, up $69.64 or 47.62%, on the Nasdaq.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will buy GW for $220.00 per American Depositary Share, in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

