Stock Alert: Guidewire Software Down 13% After Trimming Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) are currently down more than 13% on Thursday morning after the company cut its full-year outlook.

The software company Wednesday said it now expects full-year revenues of $702 million to $714 million, down from its prior forecast of $759 million to $771 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $766.09 million for the full year. Chief Executive Mike Rosenbaum said, "The growing interest in cloud-based systems is dampening self-managed demand."

Net loss for the second quarter was $19.9 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $0.1 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Total revenue for the second quarter stood at $173.5 million, an increase of 3% from a year ago.

GWRE is currently trading at $97.39, down $15.09 or 13.42%, on the Nasdaq.

