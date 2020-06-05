Stock Alert: Guess' Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of clothing brand and retailer Guess', Inc. (GES) are climbing more than 7% Friday morning at $13.17. The stock has gained nearly 35% this week. GES has traded in the range of $3.64- $23.58 in the last 52 weeks.

Today, the company is launching its much-anticipated GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection, teaming up with global music superstar, J Balvin.

The fashion retailer is one among the many companies hurt badly by the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to report its first-quarter results on June 10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.88 per share on revenue of $313.34 million for the quarter.

