Stock Alert: Guess? Up 11% As Q4 Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade as the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.

The company reported net profit attributable to the company of $70.42 million or $1.07 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $77.67 million. Revenue for the quarter were $648.46 million.

Street analysts were looking for loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of $378.87 million.

Shares are currently at $26.12, up 11.15 percent from the previous close of $23.50. GES has traded in a range of $5.60-$28.30 on average volume of 770,511 for the 52-week period.

