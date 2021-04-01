Markets
GES

Stock Alert: Guess? Up 11% As Q4 Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade as the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.

The company reported net profit attributable to the company of $70.42 million or $1.07 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $77.67 million. Revenue for the quarter were $648.46 million.

Street analysts were looking for loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of $378.87 million.

Shares are currently at $26.12, up 11.15 percent from the previous close of $23.50. GES has traded in a range of $5.60-$28.30 on average volume of 770,511 for the 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GES

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular