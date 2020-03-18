Stock Alert: Guess'

(RTTNews) - Clothing brand and retailer Guess', Inc. (GES) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results today March 18, after market close.

The stock has been sliding in the past months amid coronavirus epidemic. GES lost more than 70% in two months.

On March 16, the company announced that it is closing its stores in the United States and Canada from March 17th through March 27th, as the virus is spreading to more places.

The stock shed $1.15 or 15.37% yesterday to touch a new low of $6.20. GES had recorded its 52-week high of $23.58 in January.

