Stock Alert: GrowGeneration Down 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) are sliding more than 12 percent on Thursday morning, though there was no stock-specific news. The shares of the chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers are currently at $19.26, down 12.58 percent from its previous close of $22.02. The company recorded stellar growth in the second-quarter earnings, driving shares up to reach an all-time peak on Wednesday.

On August 13, the company had reported a second-quarter profit of $2.57 million, up from $1.062 million last year. Revenue more than doubled to $43.5 million, from $19.5 million a year ago. Same store sales were $25.1 million, a 49 percent jump from $16.9 million. Further the company raised revenue guidance to $170-$175 million for 2021, and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $16 to $28 million.

