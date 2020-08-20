Markets
GRWG

Stock Alert: GrowGeneration Down 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) are sliding more than 12 percent on Thursday morning, though there was no stock-specific news.  The shares of the chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers are currently at $19.26, down 12.58 percent from its previous close of $22.02. The company recorded stellar growth in the second-quarter earnings, driving shares up to reach an all-time peak on Wednesday.

On August 13, the company had reported a second-quarter  profit of $2.57 million, up from $1.062 million last year. Revenue more than doubled to $43.5 million, from $19.5 million a year ago. Same store sales were $25.1 million,  a  49 percent jump from $16.9 million. Further the company raised revenue guidance to $170-$175 million for 2021, and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $16 to $28 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRWG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular