Stock Alert: GrowGeneration Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) are rising more than 10 percent or $1.64 in Tuesday's morning trade at $17.80, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $19.40.

Interest has been growing in Colorado-based GrowGeneration after the operator of retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores reported higher net income and revenue growth for the second quarter on August 13. The company also raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2020.

GrowGeneration has traded in a range of $2.62 to $19.40 in the past 52 weeks.

