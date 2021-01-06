Stock Alert: GrowGeneration At New High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of hydroponic and organic gardening stores chain GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) are climbing more than 13% Wednesday morning and touched a new high of $46.27.

The gardening supply company that sells equipment to grow pot has seen more than 10-fold growth this year.

In the third quarter, revenue for the company had grown 153% year-over-year to $55.0 million. In December 2020, the US house of Representatives has passed a bill to decriminalize use of cannabis.

