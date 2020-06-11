Markets
Stock Alert: Groupon Down 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Groupon Inc. (GRPN) are slipping nearly 25% on Thursday morning. The online discount coupon service on Wednesday announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split in order to boost its low stock price.

GRPN is currently trading at $21.18, down $6.62 or 23.81%, on the Nasdaq.

The reverse stock split became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 10, 2020. However, the stock did not seem to respond positively to the news. Groupon had closed Wednesday's trading down 13%.

