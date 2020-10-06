Stock Alert: Group 1 Automotive Up 12% On Better Outlook For Q3

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) shares are gaining on Tuesday morning trade as the Fortune 500 automotive retailer as it expects an increase in third quarter earnings. The company expects third-quarter earnings per share in a range of $6.25 to $6.65, while adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $6.40 to $6.80, which excludes pre-tax expenses of around $0.15. On average, six analysts were looking for earnings of $3.51. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Currently, shares are at $114.49, up 12.25 percent from its previous close of $102.00. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $26.26 to $120.

