Stock Alert: Grocery Outlet Up; To Join S&P MidCap 400

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of chain discount grocery store Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) closed Monday's trading at $35.44 and jumped 8.24% in the after-hours trading session.

Grocery Outlet Holding is set to join S&P MidCap 400 effective June 25. The company is to be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS or Global Industry Classification Standard Food Retail Sub-Industry index.

The stock has been trading in the range of $27.75- $47.57 in the past 52 weeks.

