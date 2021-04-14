Stock Alert: Greenwich LifeSciences Up 7%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares are gaining on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a positive trend, since the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced Monday a statistically significant immune response for phase IIb data in GP2 immunotherapy in combination with trastuzumab in the final five-year clinical trial. Currently, GLSI is at $38.54, up 6.79 percent from the previous close of $36.09 on a volume of 710,054. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.26-$158.07 on average volume of 673,478.

The company today announced the publication of a second poster for the GP2 Phase III clinical trial design for recurring breast cancer at the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting. The Global Principal Investigator of the GP2 Phase III clinical trial will be Mothaffar Rimawi.

