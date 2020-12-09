Stock Alert: Greenwich LifeSciences Up 213% On Positive GP2 PhaseII B Results

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares are spiking on Wednesday morning trade as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced zero percent recurrence of breast cancer in its GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial through a poster presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

The trial met all its clinical endpoints for HER2/neu 3+ patients, and reduced recurrence rates to 0% in HER2/neu 3+ patients, who received a standard course of Herceptin after surgery.

Currently, shares are at $5.65, up 213.08 percent from its previous close of $5.20 on a volume of 1,526,749. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $12.15 to $18.57 on average volume of 28,178. The stock has been showing uptrend since November end.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.