Stock Alert: Greenwich LifeSciences Up 213% On Positive GP2 PhaseII B Results

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares are spiking on Wednesday morning trade as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced zero percent recurrence of breast cancer in its GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial through a poster presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

The trial met all its clinical endpoints for HER2/neu 3+ patients, and reduced recurrence rates to 0% in HER2/neu 3+ patients, who received a standard course of Herceptin after surgery.

Currently, shares are at $5.65, up 213.08 percent from its previous close of $5.20 on a volume of 1,526,749. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $12.15 to $18.57 on average volume of 28,178. The stock has been showing uptrend since November end.

