Stock Alert: Greenwich LifeSciences Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) are up more than 6% Friday morning on robust immune response data from the Phase 2b study of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, over 5 years of follow-up.

The data were published at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.

GLSI, currently at $53.58, has been trading in the range of $3.26- $158.07 in the last one year.

