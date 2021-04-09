Markets
Stock Alert: Greenwich LifeSciences Gains 6%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) are up more than 6% Friday morning on robust immune response data from the Phase 2b study of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, over 5 years of follow-up.

The data were published at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.

GLSI, currently at $53.58, has been trading in the range of $3.26- $158.07 in the last one year.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

