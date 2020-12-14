Markets
GLSI

Stock Alert: Greenwich Life Sciences Down 20%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares are down on Monday morning trade, after reaching an all-time peak last week.

The company shares have spiked as the biopharma company announced zero percent recurrence of breast cancer in its GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial through a poster presentation. On December 09, the shares have reached a high of 158.07.

Currently, shares are at $44.36, down 20.28 percent from the previous close of $56.00. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.26 to $158.07 on average volume of 613,778.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular