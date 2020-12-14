Stock Alert: Greenwich Life Sciences Down 20%

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares are down on Monday morning trade, after reaching an all-time peak last week.

The company shares have spiked as the biopharma company announced zero percent recurrence of breast cancer in its GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial through a poster presentation. On December 09, the shares have reached a high of 158.07.

Currently, shares are at $44.36, down 20.28 percent from the previous close of $56.00. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.26 to $158.07 on average volume of 613,778.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.