Stock Alert: Greenpro Capital Surges 90%

(RTTNews) - Shares of small-cap company Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) nearly doubled on Monday morning after the company announced plans to incubate a Low Earth Orbit satellite communication venture.

GRNQ is currently trading at $2.09, up $1.00 or 91.7431%, on the Nasdaq.

Greenpro Capital intends to incubate a Low Earth Orbit satellite communication venture based in Malaysia to cover the ASEAN region.

The new company will provide internet connectivity via satellite for the South East Asia region. Borneo and other such remote islands would benefit tremendously with this service with our future Low Earth Orbit satellite connectivity.

