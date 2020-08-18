Stock Alert: Greenpro Capital Surges 85%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) are currently soaring over 85% on Tuesday morning after the company announced that it will spin off D'Swiss shares to its shareholders.

GRNQ is currently trading at $1.41, $0.65 or 85.53%, on the Nasdaq.

Greenpro Capital announced it will distribute 12 million common shares of D'Swiss Inc. (DQWS) to its shareholders of record on September 31, 2020.

D'Swiss shares are quoted on the OTC Pink sheets and plans to apply to up-list to a mainboard stock exchange in 2021. The recent closing price of D'Swiss was $8.50 which represents a dividend value of $102 million to Greenpro shareholders.

DSwiss is a biotech-nutraceutical and beauty supplies company. It sells cosmetics and other related beauty products in Malaysia and around the ASEAN region via its Malaysia and Hong Kong subsidiaries.

