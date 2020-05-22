Stock Alert: Greenpro Capital More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) are currently soaring nearly 130% on Friday morning after it announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire 18% in First Bullion Holdings.

GRNQ is currently trading at $0.8632, up $0.4852 or 128.3598%, on the Nasdaq.

Greenpro Capital said it has signed a letter of intent with First Bullion Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries to acquire an 18% stake in the company.

First Bullion is in the business of banking, payment gateway, credit cards, debit cards, money lending, crypto trading and securities token offering and with corporate offices in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Greenpro expects to sign a binding definitive agreement with First Bullion on or before June 30, 2020, subject to completion of due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.