Stock Alert: GreenPower Motor Climbs 25% On Electric Bus Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), a Canada-based manufacturer of electric vehicles, are surging more than 25 percent or $3.22 in Monday's morning trade at $15.82.

Friday, GreenPower Motor announced the sale of six electric school buses or B.E.AS.T., to Thermalito Union Elementary School District in California through the company's national distributor, Creative Bus Sales.

The B.E.A.S.T. is a purpose-built Type D Battery Electric School bus with a range of up to 150 miles and a 194.5kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 20KW on standard J1772 protocol and has CCS1 fast charging, with additional standard features like air ride suspension, pass through storage, and air disk brakes.

GreenPower Motor has traded in a range of $8.22 to $23.45 in the past 52 weeks.

