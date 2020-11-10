Markets
GTEC

Stock Alert: Greenland Technologies More Than Doubles

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. (GTEC) surged nearly 100% on Tuesday morning after the maker of forklifts and drivetrain systems said it will offer integrated electric drivetrain for electric forklifts.

GTEC is currently trading at $4.67, up $2.33 or 99.5727%, on the Nasdaq.

Greenland Technologies will begin offering an integrated electric drivetrain system to its existing forklift OEM clientele to support the manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.

The new system integrates the transmission, driving axle, electric motor and lithium battery power source into a single drivetrain for OEM forklift manufacturers to develop the next generation of electric forklifts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GTEC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular