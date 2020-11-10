Stock Alert: Greenland Technologies More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. (GTEC) surged nearly 100% on Tuesday morning after the maker of forklifts and drivetrain systems said it will offer integrated electric drivetrain for electric forklifts.

GTEC is currently trading at $4.67, up $2.33 or 99.5727%, on the Nasdaq.

Greenland Technologies will begin offering an integrated electric drivetrain system to its existing forklift OEM clientele to support the manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.

The new system integrates the transmission, driving axle, electric motor and lithium battery power source into a single drivetrain for OEM forklift manufacturers to develop the next generation of electric forklifts.

