Markets
GTEC

Stock Alert: Greenland Technologies Jumps 25% On Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. (GTEC) are currently surging over 25% on Monday morning after reporting an increase in third-quarter profit and revenues.

GTEC is currently trading at $5.93, up $1.24 or 26.44%, on the Nasdaq.

Net income for the third quarter was about $460 thousand, up from $240 thousand last year.

Greenland's revenue increased 38.2% to $16.52 million from $11.95 million last year, reflecting ongoing customer demand growth and the fulfillment of backlog orders from the first quarter when the company implemented a COVID-19 related shutdown.

Looking forward, CEO Wang said, "Despite near term uncertainties related to COVID-19, we are very positive about the company's outlook for growth and profit expansion given our differentiated market position, track record of execution and innovation, large and growing global demand, and our robust financial position."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GTEC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular