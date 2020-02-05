Markets
GHL

Stock Alert: Greenhill Climbs After Earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of investment bank Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) are climbing more than 27% on Wednesday after the company's earnings surpassed the consensus estimates in the fourth quarter.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings reported yesterday, after the bell, made the stock gapped up nearly 10% in the morning at $18.25. The stock is currently trading at $21.24

From October last year, GHL had been on an uptrend and earned more than 60% in the past four months.

Net income in the fourth quarter more than doubled to $24.13 million or $1.05 per share from $11.12 million or $0.45 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $0.49.

Revenue in the quarter rose 20% year-over-year to $106.7 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GHL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular