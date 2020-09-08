Stock Alert: Graf Industrial Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade. There is no specific announcement from the company that could influence the market movement.

Currently, the shares are at $26.90, up 5 percent, from its previous close of $25.78. Earlier on August 31, the special purpose acquisition company Graf Industrial had reaffirmed $101 million revenue guidance for Velodyne Lidar Inc. for the full year. It also backed its revenue view for Velodyne through 2014.

