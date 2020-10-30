Stock Alert: Google's Parent Trading 6% Higher On Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), the parent company of Google are climbing more than 6% Friday morning on better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $16.40 per share, up from $10.12 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on growth in Advertising sales. On average, 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $11.29 for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $46.173 billion from $40.499 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $42.9 billion.

GOOGL stock is currently trading at $1,654.07. It has traded in the range of $1,008.87- $1,726.10 in the past 52 weeks.

