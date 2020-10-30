Markets
GOOG

Stock Alert: Google's Parent Trading 6% Higher On Q3 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), the parent company of Google are climbing more than 6% Friday morning on better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $16.40 per share, up from $10.12 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on growth in Advertising sales. On average, 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $11.29 for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $46.173 billion from $40.499 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $42.9 billion.

GOOGL stock is currently trading at $1,654.07. It has traded in the range of $1,008.87- $1,726.10 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular