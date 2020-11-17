Stock Alert: GoodRx Holdings Tanks 15% As Amazon Enters Drug Biz

(RTTNews) - Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) tanked 15% on Tuesday morning after retail giant Amazon.com (AMZN) announced its expansion into the healthcare business with the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, a new online store offering drug discounts of up to 80% on generics and 40% on brand medications.

GDRX is currently trading at $39.92, down $6.80 or 14.55%, on the Nasdaq.

The expansion by Amazon into the drug store business immediately impacted stocks of CVS Health, Walgreens, Rite Aid as well as GoodRx.

