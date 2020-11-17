Markets
GDRX

Stock Alert: GoodRx Holdings Tanks 15% As Amazon Enters Drug Biz

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) tanked 15% on Tuesday morning after retail giant Amazon.com (AMZN) announced its expansion into the healthcare business with the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, a new online store offering drug discounts of up to 80% on generics and 40% on brand medications.

GDRX is currently trading at $39.92, down $6.80 or 14.55%, on the Nasdaq.

The expansion by Amazon into the drug store business immediately impacted stocks of CVS Health, Walgreens, Rite Aid as well as GoodRx.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDRX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular