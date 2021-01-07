Stock Alert: Goldman Sachs Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial services giant Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) are rising more than 1 percent or $4.23 in Thursday's morning trade at $289.78, after hitting a new 52-week high of $290.57 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are higher on Thursday as U.S. lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory after the process was delayed by several hours by supporters of President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol building. The certification of Biden's victory along with Democratic victories in Georgia's Senate runoff elections will give Democrats control of the House, Senate and the White House.

Goldman Sachs will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.84 per share for the quarter on revenues of $9.67 billion.

Goldman Sachs has traded in a range of $130.85 to $290.57 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.