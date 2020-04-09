Stock Alert: Goldman Sachs Rises 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) are rising almost 5 percent in Thursday's trading at $185.36 despite the absence of any stock-specific news.

U.S. stocks are higher on Thursday in a volatile session after a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits decreased in the week ended April 4, while still came in well above economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has taken additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The funding will assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said he doubled the firm's capital commitment, which raised the total to $550 million for all COVID-19 relief efforts from the investment bank.

The stock has traded in a range of $130.85 to $250.46 in the past 52 weeks.

