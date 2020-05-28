Stock Alert: Goldman Sachs Drops 2%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) are declining nearly two percent on Thursday morning trade as big banks are awaiting a stress test in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Currently, shares are at $205.82, down 1.95 percent from its previous close of $209.66. The shares have been trading below its 200-day moving average but climbed above the line for a brief period this morning. Banks were the most affected by the pandemic as they had to set aside billions towards credit losses.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $130.85 - $250.46 on average volume of 4,607,677.

