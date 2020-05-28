Markets
GS

Stock Alert: Goldman Sachs Drops 2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) are declining nearly two percent on Thursday morning trade as big banks are awaiting a stress test in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Currently, shares are at $205.82, down 1.95 percent from its previous close of $209.66. The shares have been trading below its 200-day moving average but climbed above the line for a brief period this morning. Banks were the most affected by the pandemic as they had to set aside billions towards credit losses.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $130.85 - $250.46 on average volume of 4,607,677.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular