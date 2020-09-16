Stock Alert: Gogo Gains 8% As Swiss Aircraft Maker Selects Its System

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) gained over 8% on Wednesday morning after the company said Swiss aircraft maker Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. has selected its AVANCE L3 system as a factory option on new production PC-24 aircraft.

GOGO is currently trading at $10.39, up $0.78 or 8.12%, on the Nasdaq.

The AVANCE L3 is an inflight Wi-Fi system. The PC-24 joins the PC-12 NGX as the second airframe from Pilatus to install the AVANCE L3 system at the factory.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally.

