Stock Alert: GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Shares Soar On Strong Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) rallied over 10% on Feb. 14, and closed Friday's trading session at $78.39, up $7.52. The stock's gain follows GoDaddy's stellar Q4 results and upbeat Q1, FY revenue outlook.

Q4 Results

The company's Q4 net income was $60.5 million or $0.34 per share versus $42.5 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Total revenue increased to $780.4 million from $695.8 million generated a year ago.

"GoDaddy continues to execute against its strategy - empowering everyday entrepreneurs through sage guidance, seamlessly intuitive experiences, and activating our community," said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani. "We are well positioned to deliver strong results for our customers, communities, and shareholders in 2020."

Q1, FY 2020 Guidance

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, GoDaddy expects total revenue of about $795 million, or about 12% year over year growth. Thirteen Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $793.1 million for the quarter.

GoDaddy projects fiscal 2020 revenue to be about $3.32 billion, or about 11% year-over-year growth. Analysts estimate revenue of $3.31 billion for fiscal 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.