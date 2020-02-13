Stock Alert: Globus Medical (GMED)

(RTTNews) - Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is all set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019, after the market close on February 20, 2020.

Globus Medical is a medical device company marketing implantable devices, disposables, and unique instruments used in an expansive range of spine, orthopedic trauma, hip, knee, and extremity procedures.

According to the preliminary results announced by the Company last month, Q4, 2019 sales are expected to be approximately $211.0 million, an increase of 7.7% over the fourth quarter of 2018.

Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $210.44 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The full-year 2019 sales are expected to be roughly $784.7 million compared to $712.9 million in 2018.

With a stronger robotic pipeline and several significant product introductions planned in both Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies, the Company is optimistic about the future and expects net sales to be about $850 million in 2020.

GMED has traded in a range of $38.37 to $60.15 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $55.59, up 0.74%.

