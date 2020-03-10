Markets
Stock Alert: Glaukos Rises 13%; To Be Added To S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Shares of ophthalmic medical technology company Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) are climbing more than 13% Tuesday morning and is currently trading at $40.49. The stock has traded in the range of $35.69- $84.65 in the past one year.

The company is going to be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, March 13. It will replace AK Steel Holding which agreed to be acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs.

The company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

For inclusion in the index, a stock must have a market capitalization in the range of $600 million to $2.4 billion. Glaukos has a market cap of about $1.749 billion.

