Stock Alert: Gilead Sciences Up 4% On Positive Data On COVID-19 Drug

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) are gaining nearly 4% on Wednesday morning after the drug maker reported positive data on coronavirus drug.

GILD is currently trading at $81.73, up $3.06 or 3.89%, on the Nasdaq.

Gilead Sciences cited positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' study of its investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

The company said the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing.

Early results from a Federal government run study showed its experimental drug to treat coronavirus helped patients recover more quickly than standard care.

Remdesivir is one of many drugs being tested as a potential treatment for severely and moderately ill COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Gilead also announced positive data from a phase 3 trial evaluating 5-day and 10-day dosing durations of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 infection with evidence of pneumonia and reduced oxygen levels.

The open-label study demonstrated that patients receiving a 10-day treatment course of Remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course.

