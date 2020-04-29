Markets
GILD

Stock Alert: Gilead Sciences Up 4% On Positive Data On COVID-19 Drug

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) are gaining nearly 4% on Wednesday morning after the drug maker reported positive data on coronavirus drug.

GILD is currently trading at $81.73, up $3.06 or 3.89%, on the Nasdaq.

Gilead Sciences cited positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' study of its investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

The company said the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing.

Early results from a Federal government run study showed its experimental drug to treat coronavirus helped patients recover more quickly than standard care.

Remdesivir is one of many drugs being tested as a potential treatment for severely and moderately ill COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Gilead also announced positive data from a phase 3 trial evaluating 5-day and 10-day dosing durations of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 infection with evidence of pneumonia and reduced oxygen levels.

The open-label study demonstrated that patients receiving a 10-day treatment course of Remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular