Stock Alert: GILD Gains After Initiating Phase 3 Studies For COVID-19 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) are rallying after the company announced more trials for Coronavirus treatment. The company, on Feb. 26, has initiated two Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in adults diagnosed with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The company noted that the randomized, open-label, multicenter studies will enroll about 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily across Asian countries, as well as other countries globally with high numbers of diagnosed cases, beginning in March.

The initiation of these studies follows the FDA rapid review and acceptance of Gilead's investigational new drug (IND) filing for remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

