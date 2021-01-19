Stock Alert: Gilat Satellite Up 22% On Selection By AXESS For Mexico Project

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) shares are gaining on Tuesday morning trade as AXESS selected Gilat for a multi-million dollar cellular backhaul project in Mexico. The new award would help to bridge the digital divide throughout Mexico and to power the network expansion of two key Mobile Network Operators in Mexico.

Currently, GILT is at $8.94, up 22.13 percent from the previous close of $7.32 on a volume of 4,010,743. The shares have traded in a range of $4.70 - $10.76 on average volume of 474,424.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.