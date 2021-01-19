Markets
Stock Alert: Gevo Spikes 50%

(RTTNews) - Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) shares are rising more than 50 percent on Tuesday morning trade as its Co-founder Frances Arnold, a Nobel laureate, has been selected in President-elect Joe Biden's Science team. Most of the U.S. indices are bullish on the day, pinning hope on vaccination.

Currently, shares are at $9.60, up 50.31 percent from the previous close of $6.40 on a volume of 27,790,902. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.46-$9.84 on average volume of 25,128,327.

