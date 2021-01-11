Stock Alert: GeoVax Labs Nearly Doubles After Receiving Grant To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) are currently surging nearly 100% after the biotechnology company said it received NIH grant to advance COVID-19 vaccine development.

GOVX is currently trading at $6.43, up $3.13 or 94.83%, on the Nasdaq.

GeoVax Labs announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded the company a Small Business Innovative Research grant in support of its development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The phase 1 grant will support the ongoing design, construction and preclinical testing of GeoVax's vaccine candidates in preparation for human clinical trials. The efficacy testing will be performed in collaboration with the University of Texas Medical Branch.

