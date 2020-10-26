Markets

Stock Alert: GeoVax Gains 36% On COVD-19 Vaccine Development Deal With NIH

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) jumped 36% on Monday morning after the biotechnology company announced a license agreement with NIH to support COVID-19 vaccine development.

GOVX is currently trading at $4.16, up $1.12 or 36.84%, on the Nasdaq.

GeoVax Labs signed a Patent and Biological Materials License Agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, in support of the company's development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

The Patent License Agreement to GeoVax includes access to NIAID's patent rights in the stabilized SPIKE protein, which is the protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to gain entry into human tissue.

The deal allows GeoVax rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its COVID-19 vaccine. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular