Stock Alert: Geospace Technologies Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) are currently losing over 10% despite no stock-related news to hurt the shares.

GEOS is currently trading at $6.59, up $0.80 or 10.83%, on the Nasdaq.

On Thursday, S&P Dow Jones announced that Aaron's Company Inc. will replace Geospace Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2.

Geospace Technologies will no longer represent the small-cap market space.

