Stock Alert: Genprex Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) touched a new 52-week high in the morning trade on Friday, at $5.75. The stock has been rising since Tuesday and has traded in a range of $3.15 to $5.75 in the past 52 weeks.

On Tuesday, Genprex had said it entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a diabetes gene therapy that may have the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, which together currently affect about 30.3 million people in the U.S, or 9 percent of the U.S. population. We had alerted the readers about the stock on Feb 11.

Under the agreement, the clinical-stage gene therapy company has licensed the patented diabetes gene therapy technology designed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh. Genprex plans to pursue potential partnerships for the development of this therapy globally and in the U.S. The company will continue its focus on developing its immunogene therapies for cancer, including Oncoprex immunogene therapy, its lead drug candidate for non-small cell lung cancer, in parallel with development of the new diabetes gene therapy.

