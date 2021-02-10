Markets
Stock Alert: Genfit Gains 25% On Positive Data From Mid-Stage Trial Of Liver Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Genfit SA (GNFT) are currently gaining nearly 25% after the biopharma company announced positive data from liver disease therapy study.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and liver diseases, announced positive results from the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis with incomplete response to ursodeoxycholic acid have been published in the Journal of Hepatology.

Carol Addy, CMO at GENFIT, commented: "These data support the potential for elafibranor as novel treatment in PBC and confirm the rationale of evaluating our compound in this disease in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. PBC remains a disease with significant unmet medical needs, mostly because a substantial number of patients have insufficient response or cannot benefit from existing therapies."

