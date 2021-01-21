Stock Alert: Genetic Technologies Surges 65%

(RTTNews) - Shares Genetic Technologies Ltd. (GENE) are currently surging over 65% after the molecular diagnostics company provided update on its COVID-19 PRS test.

GENE is currently trading at $7.15, up $2.85 or 66.28%, on the Nasdaq.

The company said total COVID-19 positive patient data analyzed exceeds 5,500 following inclusion of further 4,000 patients' data. Analysis confirms that the test is well calibrated.

Genetic Technologies anticipates submission for regulatory clearance via Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services/Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments by the end of first quarter 2021 following final validation process of expanded dataset.

